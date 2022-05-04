Advertisement

Community donates food, beverages for responders at train derailment

Food donations to first responders at train derailment
Food donations to first responders at train derailment(Courtesy: Burlington Fire Department)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT
DES LACS, N.D. – Many of the crews attending to Sunday’s train derailment have worked long hours, and have had little-to-no time to take care of themselves.

That’s why various groups and organizations in the surrounding areas have dropped off food and beverages for the first responders.

To name a few, Burlington Chief Karter Lessman said Peace Lutheran Church in Burlington provided turkey dinners on Sunday.

Buffalo Wings & Rings also provided food.

He says Burlington Mayor Jeanine Kabanuk and various citizens dropped off food and drinks for the workers as well.

He thanked everyone for their support.

“It’s great to see how the community works together to support us, even if they’re not part of our departments,” said Lesmann.

Lesmann said at its peak, there were 55-60 volunteers on scene from several area departments, working to put out the flames and clear the scene.

