Comments needed for proposed aging plan

(WCAX)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services is open to public comment on how to use the Federal Older Americans Act funding.

Older Americans Act funding is used to deliver services and programs like home-delivered and congregate meals, senior legal, health, and safety assistance, and even long term care services to older adults and people with disabilities with the 2022-2026 State Plan on Aging.

Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 31 by email at carechoice@nd.gov or by phone at (855) 462-5465 ext. 711

