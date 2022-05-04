Bismarck students organize fundraiser for Haiti, inspired by teacher

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students at Bismarck High have planned an ambitious fundraiser modeled after a popular game show, but the challenges are what make it both meaningful and unique.

Students at Bismarck High are planning an “Amazing Race” style event to benefit families in Haiti. They’ve handled everything including planning, gathering sponsorships, and running it. They’ve also learned skills that will benefit them outside the classroom.

”Through our marketing class we’ve learned how to market and we’ve learned the primary, secondary markets and how to directly contact businesses,” said Jane Hubbard, a 10th-grade student.

The charity competition will benefit a non-profit that was founded by teacher Ricardo Pierre-Louis who grew up in Haiti. As an educator, he says it’s important for him to teach his students skills that must be learned outside of a textbook.

”I don’t just teach the curriculum, I teach growth. So it’s great to see my students are talking to adults, they are working on sales and customer service,” said Pierre-Louise, who teaches Business and Marketing classes at BHS.

The race will feature two divisions, competitive and recreational. Teams of four will race through challenges that will mimic daily struggles for Haitian children, like purifying water. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in the competitive division, and an afterparty at Kiwanis Park will feature traditional games and Haitian food.

There is still time left to register a team, you can visit www.lespwalavi.org

