Bismarck man serving 20 years for attempted murder appeals conviction

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man serving 20 years in prison for attempted murder has filed for appeal.

A jury found 34-year-old Dalton Peltier guilty of attempted murder last December for an August 2020 crime. Police say Peltier and a woman met a man at a bar before they all went to a Bismarck residence and Peltier stabbed the man.

At Peltier’s sentencing hearing in March, State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold said a surgeon testified that the victim would have died if bystanders did not come to his aid. Ingold said that Peltier had seven prior assault convictions, five in North Dakota and two in South Dakota.

Wednesday, Peltier appealed his attempted murder conviction and two terrorizing convictions.

