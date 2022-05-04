Advertisement

Biden lifts summertime E15 ban

Gas pump
Gas pump(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Corn producers in North Dakota are applauding a move by the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden announced he would temporarily lift a ban on the sale of E15 gasoline. E15 is a type of gas that uses a 15% ethanol blend and is usually prohibited from being sold from June to September. With rising inflation and gas prices, ag producers in North Dakota say the announcement is good for both producers and consumers.

“Any time you use energy, whether it’s exactly what you may burn in your car or not, it drives up prices when that demand goes through the roof. So, right now, we don’t have enough product to guarantee that we’re not dipping into our supplies too far, that adding additional supply to the market will limit the potential of gasoline going even higher,” said Mark Watne, president of North Dakota Farmers Union.

E15 is typically banned in the summer due to air pollution concerns. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, E15 can safely be used in cars and trucks produced from 2001 forward.

