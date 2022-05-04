Advertisement

Available jobs statewide see nearly 10% jump in April

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Available jobs across North Dakota dropped by nearly 10% in April.

Data released by the North Dakota Job Service shows more than 19-thousand jobs remain available in the state, which is up 9.9% from March, and nearly 20% from last year.

An annual employment report also released today shows the average weekly wages for North Dakotans increased by 2.4% from last year. Employment increased by just over 1%, for an increase of nearly 4,500 jobs.

The industry that saw the highest increase in employment was food services, while the largest decrease took place in the oil and gas industry.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 5/03/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/03/2022
Minot State University
Scholarships at Minot State University hope to alleviate special education teacher shortage in ND
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
Students at Bismarck High planning fundraiser for Haiti
Bismarck students organize fundraiser for Haiti, inspired by teacher