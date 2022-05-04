Available jobs statewide see nearly 10% jump in April

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Available jobs across North Dakota dropped by nearly 10% in April.

Data released by the North Dakota Job Service shows more than 19-thousand jobs remain available in the state, which is up 9.9% from March, and nearly 20% from last year.

An annual employment report also released today shows the average weekly wages for North Dakotans increased by 2.4% from last year. Employment increased by just over 1%, for an increase of nearly 4,500 jobs.

The industry that saw the highest increase in employment was food services, while the largest decrease took place in the oil and gas industry.

