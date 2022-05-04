Advertisement

Assistance available for residents who lost power during late April blizzard

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Renters and homeowners who’ve been impacted by the power outages from the late April snowstorm are able to apply for financial help.

Residents in Burke, Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams Counties who have been without power for more than five days and earn less than the median income can apply for temporary help through a new program called Northwest North Dakota Emergency Housing Stability.

The program can provide up to $100 per day, and help reimburse people who were forced to stay in hotels while their power was out.

“As utility companies continue to work overtime to restore power to customers, this assistance can provide a measure of relief for eligible renters and homeowners who have needed to run generators or rent hotel rooms until service is restored,” Gov. Burgum said.

The deadline to apply is June 15 by going online to helpishere.nd.gov.

