26-year-old who police say held a woman at knifepoint in Mandan enters not guilty plea

By Erika Craven
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman accused of kidnapping someone in Mandan has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Prosecutors say in March 26-year-old Tyann Brave Bull threatened a 28-year-old woman with a knife and forced her to drive with her to another county. The victim called police from a gas station restroom. Police say Brave Bull fled from officers, crashed the car and took off on foot before a K-9 found her hiding in a barrel in the yard of a home.

Tuesday, Brave Bull waived a preliminary hearing and entered not guilty pleas to robbery, terrorizing, felonious restraint, theft, fleeing and other charges.

Judge Douglas Bahr scheduled Brave Bull’s felony jury trial for Aug. 25.

