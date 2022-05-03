Advertisement

Woman charged in Dickinson criminal vehicular homicide case changes plea to guilty

Morgan LaRoche
Morgan LaRoche(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson woman who was charged with criminal vehicular homicide last year has changed her plea to guilty for an amended charge.

Morgan LaRoche has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which is a class B felony.

She struck and killed 22-year-old Aaron Schmidt last year while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

Previous Coverage: Dickinson criminal vehicular homicide case moving to trial

