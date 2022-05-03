Woman charged in Dickinson criminal vehicular homicide case changes plea to guilty

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson woman who was charged with criminal vehicular homicide last year has changed her plea to guilty for an amended charge.

Morgan LaRoche has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which is a class B felony.

She struck and killed 22-year-old Aaron Schmidt last year while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

Your News Leader will have more details from Tuesday’s hearing on the Evening Report.

