Stark County Sheriff’s Office K9 gets new protective gear

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stark County Sheriff’s Office K9 has new protective gear thanks to a non-profit organization and charitable donation.

K9 Jerry Lee has received a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest was sponsored by Andrea Holder of Florida.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides these types of vests to law enforcement dogs throughout the country and has provided more than four thousand to date.

To qualify for the program, dogs must be at least twenty months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement.

