South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, S.D. (KFYR) - It’s the season of proms and first communions. A lot of people are posting their pictures and videos on social media.

A mom from Brandon, South Dakota wanted to document her daughter’s first communion. But check out what happened that’s making so many of us laugh.

Seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink takes the bread, then the wine and keeps drinking the wine.

Still, more wine...

Finally, the priest steps in to take the chalice from her.

You can hear the congregation start to laugh, and her mom Stefanie is heard on the video saying, “Oh my God. Stop drinking!”

Later Brynley’s mom asked her why she did it. Brynley said she didn’t know.

So, mom said, “Did you like the taste?”

Brynley said, “No.”

Her mom thinks it was all because Brynley was too nervous. She had asked earlier how much wine she should drink. Her mom told her to just touch it to her lips. Apparently, Brynley forgot that advice!

The video on TikTok has been viewed more than 15 million times.

