Pro’s Pointer #1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today marks the start of year number 26 of Pro’s Pointers with Johnnie Candle.

It’s also the 26th year that they will air from the first Tuesday in May until the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Johnnie begins with a tip that can save anglers a few dollars.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “It seems like everything in the world is getting more expensive and fishing is no exception to that rule, so if there’s ever a good time for a money-saving fishing tip, I think this is the time. One of the best ways I can think to save a few dollars is when it comes to fishing line. I’ve been using superlines for many, many years and the line that we fish with sees a lot of abuse, over rocks, over docks, fish mouths but the line underneath on the spool is perfectly good so this year instead of running out to the shop and buying all new line just take an old reel and reverse the line onto a new reel. This way instead of getting two or three years out of your fishing line you might get four or six.”

Next week, Johnnie has a few ideas about wiring your boat with all the new electronics you collected over the winter.

