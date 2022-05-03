Advertisement

Pro’s Pointer #1

Johnnie Candle: Pro's Pointer
Johnnie Candle: Pro's Pointer(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today marks the start of year number 26 of Pro’s Pointers with Johnnie Candle.

It’s also the 26th year that they will air from the first Tuesday in May until the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Johnnie begins with a tip that can save anglers a few dollars.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “It seems like everything in the world is getting more expensive and fishing is no exception to that rule, so if there’s ever a good time for a money-saving fishing tip, I think this is the time. One of the best ways I can think to save a few dollars is when it comes to fishing line. I’ve been using superlines for many, many years and the line that we fish with sees a lot of abuse, over rocks, over docks, fish mouths but the line underneath on the spool is perfectly good so this year instead of running out to the shop and buying all new line just take an old reel and reverse the line onto a new reel. This way instead of getting two or three years out of your fishing line you might get four or six.”

Next week, Johnnie has a few ideas about wiring your boat with all the new electronics you collected over the winter.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Standoff
UPDATE: Suspect dead in East Bismarck shots fired incident
Tyler Schaefer
Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man
Two bodies found in submerged pickup
Two bodies found in pickup submerged in Cannonball River Sunday
Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
39-year-old Wade Bison at his Zoom hearing Monday
Man involved in fatal hit-and-run in Mandan to see four more years in prison, probation in five cases revoked

Latest News

Luke Little - Chicago Bears
Former UMary and Century wide receiver Luke Little’s first shot at the NFL with the Chicago Bears
10PM Sportscast 5/2/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/2/2022
MHS Boys' Swim/Dive Team
City of Minot proclaims May 2nd ‘MHS Boys’ Swim/Dive Team Appreciation Day’
5th and deciding game for the Bobcats
Bismarck Bobcats season ends