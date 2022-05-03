Paddlefish harvest starts Tuesday

WILLISTON, N.D. - After weeks of blizzards and cold temperatures, the weather is warming up just in time for paddlefish season.

The season started on Sunday, but Tuesday marks the first day that anglers are able to snag and harvest the fish. Water levels at the confluence rose slightly due to the precipitation, but officials are still expecting an accelerated season.

“There were several campers down over the weekend and we can see them already establishing their tent sites. It could go into a little bit of next week, but I don’t foresee it going longer than that,” said Amy Krueger with North Star Caviar.

Paddlefish harvesting takes place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Krueger encourages anglers to get out there this weekend in case the season ends early.

Paddlefishing season runs until May 21, unless the harvest season closes early.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.