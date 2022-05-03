North Dakota National Guard places one-ton sandbags at Bourbanis dam
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PEBMINA COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota National Guard was called in to help with flooding in Pembina County at the Bourbanis dam.
Governor Doug Burgum authorized the guard to dispatch two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at the request of the Pembina County Emergency Manager. The helicopters placed one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the Bourbanis Dam upstream from Cavalier.
The helicopters left from Bismarck around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning and began placing the sandbags around 9:45 a.m.
As of 4:45 pm Tuesday, 90 bags were placed at the site.
