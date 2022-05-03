Advertisement

North Dakota National Guard places one-ton sandbags at Bourbanis dam

ND National Guard places sand bags at Bourbanis dam
ND National Guard places sand bags at Bourbanis dam(Courtesy: ND National Guard)
By KFYR Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEBMINA COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota National Guard was called in to help with flooding in Pembina County at the Bourbanis dam.

Governor Doug Burgum authorized the guard to dispatch two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at the request of the Pembina County Emergency Manager. The helicopters placed one-ton sandbags to help stabilize the Bourbanis Dam upstream from Cavalier.

The helicopters left from Bismarck around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning and began placing the sandbags around 9:45 a.m.

As of 4:45 pm Tuesday, 90 bags were placed at the site.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Standoff
UPDATE: Suspect dead in East Bismarck shots fired incident
Tyler Schaefer
Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man
Two bodies found in submerged pickup
Two bodies found in pickup submerged in Cannonball River Sunday
Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
39-year-old Wade Bison at his Zoom hearing Monday
Man involved in fatal hit-and-run in Mandan to see four more years in prison, probation in five cases revoked

Latest News

Abortion laws
What happens in North Dakota’s legal system if Roe v. Wade is overturned?
trigger law abortions
Leaked SCOTUS decision could mean end of abortion in ND
Supreme Court justices
Leaked SCOTUS decision could mean end of legal abortions in ND
M building Minot
Speed bump for the M building project