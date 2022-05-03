Advertisement

ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture

Flooding
Flooding(AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR CAVALIER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say the Bourbanis dam in eastern Cavalier County is under an ‘imminent’ threat to rupture, worsening flooding.

The Cavalier County Sheriff’s Department says Hwy. 5 east of Langdon from Hwy. 1 to Hwy. 32 in Pembina County is now closed until further notice.

The National Guard is working with the Pembina County Water District to stabilize the dam.

If you have any questions on the road closure or possible dam rupture, you can call authorities at 701-256-2555.

