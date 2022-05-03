Advertisement

NASDAQ closes April with worst month since 2008

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 2, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The stock market took a plunge last week as the Dow Jones closed down 900 points on Friday.

The NASDAQ is logging its worst month since October 2008 and the S&P 500 had its worst month since the beginning of the pandemic.

Analysts anticipate that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to try to slow inflation and avoid a recession.

”And what they are trying to engineer is a soft landing. They think they can almost do a ‘lunar landing,’ so to speak, with the economy and try to avoid a slowing second quarter where we could maybe not label this a recession. That’s going to be pretty difficult because we consider how hot inflation is,” said Eugene Graner, president of Heartland Investor Services.

Graner says raising and lowering interest rates is one of the few tools the Federal Reserve can use right now, and he expects rate hikes this week.

