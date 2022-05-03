Advertisement

Minot Police address issues with reverse 9-1-1 alert amid derailment

Evacuation order investigation
By John Salling
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Confusion occurred this weekend when emergency evacuation orders started going out, and were rescinded, by authorities around Minot.

Authorities said they wanted to evacuate four homes near Sunday’s Burlington train derailment. According to Minot Police they were able to select the area and notify the devices there in the local system, but when that translated to the federal system it began notifying phones in range of the local cell tower.

“What we’ve started to do preliminarily is work on what those messages would be, how they can be sent out safely with a message that’s clear,” said Police Chief John Klug, Minot.

Police Chief John Klug said that messages went as far as Logan and Surrey before they were stopped.

He adds that this incident gave them a lot of information on the limits of the system and how they can better use it.

