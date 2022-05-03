Minot man charged in 2017 fatal stabbing to face second trial next week

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man will stand trial next week once again on a 2017 murder charge and he’ll be representing himself.

Bradley Morales was originally convicted in May of 2018 for the 2017 stabbing death of Sharmaine Leake.

He was originally sentenced to 40 years with a chance of parole, but Morales successfully appealed the conviction, on the grounds the courts violated his sixth amendment rights by closing off some proceedings to the public

He will now face another jury trial next week.

During a hearing Tuesday morning, Judge Douglas Mattson went over how the trial will be set up and what is expected from Morales, as he is representing himself.

Video and audio evidence were called into question by the judge about the quality of the sound and if the jury would be able to understand what they were hearing.

Morales said he wanted to have the jury hear the evidence whether it be through headphones or if the audio was transcribed.

“Most of it is difficult to hear except for the first few seconds of the call, in which the defendant, you can clearly hear the defendant, say, ‘Shannon, you need to hold pressure’,” said Morales.

“Work with your standby council, it’s not the court’s job. I can’t be the one ordering up items in that I am not the one,” said Mattson.

After the conversation, the Judge asked if Morale’s court appointed attorney David Ogren who is on standby, if he will be able to help get the evidence transcribed. Ogren that it would be a tight turn around but he would try.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday, May 9.

