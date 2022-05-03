Advertisement

MDU, Cooperatives working together to restore power in northwest North Dakota

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More than 2,000 homes are still without power in northwest North Dakota ten days after the latest April blizzard, and crews still remain on the job.

A majority of those homes are with Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative, who say about 11% of their coverage area remains down. As other utilities finish their restoration efforts, they have offered to assist the cooperative, which should help in speeding up the process.

“There’s people arriving every day, and with the weekend, I think we’ve made really great progress. By this Friday, I think we’ll have a really good way of estimating the remaining restoration,” said Dale Haugen, MWEC General Manager.

The heaviest extent of damage is in areas around Zahl and west of Wildrose. Some townships are estimated to be without power until Memorial Day. Factors including contractors and materials will determine if the power will be restored ahead of that deadline.

Meanwhile, Burke-Divide Electric is working on restoring power to more than 600 meters. Crews and contractors with Montana Dakota Utilities are assisting the cooperative.

