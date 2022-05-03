Leaked SCOTUS decision could mean end of legal abortions in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A leaked decision indicates the United States Supreme Court will strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 opinion that legalized abortion nationwide.

If the Supreme Court officially publishes its decision, it will be constitutional for states to pass legislation banning abortions. North Dakota is one of 13 states that has already done so.

During the 2007 legislative session, the North Dakota State Legislature passed a “trigger law,” which means if Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion will be made illegal statewide.

“I think it would be a time of rejoicing. It’s something that my constituents and the pro-life community have been hoping for and praying for since it was first instituted in the mid-70s,” said Senator Robert Erbele, a Republican lawmaker representing Lehr.

While a decision striking down Roe would be a win for pro-life North Dakotans, he also says being pro-life extends beyond banning abortion.

“I don’t think it ends there by saying, ‘We’ve won, now we don’t have abortions.’ There are still people that are caught in difficult situations, and if we’re truly pro-life, we need to be extending those hands of grace to those people and finding out ways to help them,” said Senator Robert Erbele.

Some lawmakers in North Dakota see this as an affront to women’s rights.

“Overturning Roe v. Wade is not going to mean the end of abortion. It only means the end of safe abortion. Women are still going to seek out abortions. They will either fly to a state that offers it, or they’ll get abortions in North Dakota, but they’ll be dangerous,” said Representative Karla Rose Hanson, a Democratic lawmaker representing Fargo.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley declined to comment on the leaked document, since, in his words, “draft opinions are the same as no opinion because they have not been voted on by the Supreme Court.”

The state’s Congressional Delegation has expressed their support for the leaked decision.

Congressman Kelly Armstrong said in a statement, “Overturning Roe v. Wade would be a tremendous victory for the unborn and for states’ rights.”

Senator John Hoeven, who signed the trigger law into effect in 2007 as governor, has repeatedly voted to enact state-level pro-life laws. In a statement, Senator Hoeven’s office said the following: “Senator Hoeven remains committed to protecting the unborn and if the draft opinion reflects the final decision, it would have Senator Hoeven’s support. It is consistent with his work in the Senate to advance pro-life legislation, support programs that protect the health of mothers and respect the sanctity of life.”

“The final decision has not been released and I will not speculate on its contents. However, the impact of this case cannot be overstated. Each and every life is precious and sacred and I will not shirk away from this conviction,” said Senator Kevin Cramer.

Still, pro-choice advocates representing North Dakota expressed their distress, calling the decision “horrifying.”

“We’re all hurting a little bit today, it’s really difficult to imagine our bodily autonomy being taken away from us. And as an abortion provider, and just a medical provider in general, it’s devastating to consider this breach of basic healthcare,” said Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States.

Chief Justice John Roberts indicated the leaked document is merely a draft, and that the draft opinion “does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

There’s only one abortion clinic in North Dakota, located in Fargo. The state recorded 1,171 abortions in 2020, which is the most recent data available from the state Department of Health.

