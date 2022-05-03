How one Bismarck small business thrived despite setbacks from the pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some local entrepreneurs decided to take a big risk by opening up their doors in the middle of the pandemic. Despite those challenges, Pawz Enrichment is one of those businesses that continues to see great success.

Opening up a new business during the middle of the pandemic takes a whole lot of faith and courage.

“That first year was kinda scary, but that’s not my first time I’ve started a business. So I did already know, understand that, you know, the first year you’re not going to make a lot of money,” said Jan Joersz, owner of Pawz Enrichment.

But after Joersz lost her job as a secretary and volunteer coordinator at her church, she decided there was no better time than the present — which was January of 2021— to open up Pawz Enrichment in Bismarck. It’s a training facility that offers classes, day training, and a variety of other learning opportunities for your pets.

“And with the pandemic, a lot of people were getting rescue dogs and puppies still because they were home and they still needed training. So that’s kind of why we started at that time,” said Joersz.

And following her passion paid off, even during an uncertain time. She is one of a record number of women across the country to open up their own businesses during the pandemic as many were laid off or forced to leave their traditional jobs because of childcare demands.

And while it’s never easy to get a business off the ground, especially during a pandemic, she says she is finally catching her stride.

“And now going into the second year, things are feeling a little bit better and I just know that it’s going to get better,” said Joersz.

Joersz wants to encourage people to follow their passions and open up their own businesses.

She recommends you check with the Small Business Association and your bank to learn more so you have a better chance of success.

