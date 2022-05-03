Former UMary and Century wide receiver Luke Little’s first shot at the NFL with the Chicago Bears

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century’s Luke Little is the first U-Mary player to get a chance in the N.F.L. since John Oyloe in 2014. Your News Leader talked with the Century High School graduate about his opportunity with the Chicago Bears.

Unexpected dreams turned into a recently-expected reality. Bismarck’s Luke Little is getting his shot at the league. A shot he didn’t think would ever come until the past several months.

“It’s not something I ever planned on because I didn’t think it was a possibility. As things started to get more real, and the potential was there, I started to get more excited. Now it’s finally here,” said Little.

“You know Luke’s work ethic and determination, and the kind of guy he is speaks volumes as to why he’s getting this chance. I never had to question if Luke was going to show up and do the little things right. His work ethic stood out every day,” said Craig Bagnell, UMary football coach.

Years of work, met by an opportunity to play for the team he calls his own.

“Chicago’s always been my team, and that’s all sports too. So, I’m a diehard Chicago fan, anyone that knows me knows that, and that makes this moment that much more special. There’s some nerves for sure, but the excitement is the biggest feeling because this is the epitome of the sport we play. It’s what you dream of as a kid. You never know if it’s going to happen but now that it’s here, I mean the feeling is surreal,” said Little.

Little has yet to sign, but this weekend is his opportunity to show he belongs. From being Century’s fifth-string tight end and backup linebacker just seven years ago, his chance at the NFL came from putting it all on himself.

“The biggest thing is truly devoting yourself to the things you’re passionate about. Because when you do it, the benefits are amazing, wherever that is. It doesn’t matter if that’s football, whatever you’re passionate about, you have to learn to devote yourself. Take that extra step, step over the edge to apply yourself. Whatever happens this weekend, I got a shot to play with my favorite NFL team. It doesn’t get much better than that,” said Little.

Little heads to Chicago later this week and hopes to be signed for Chicago’s fall camps.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.