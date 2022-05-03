Coal Creek deal finalized; hundreds of jobs saved in Underwood

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rainbow Energy Center and Nexus Line finalized their acquisition of Coal Creek Station and its High Voltage Direct Current transmission system from Great River Energy Monday, an agreement that was announced almost a year ago. The plant provides around 650 jobs for the Underwood area.

At Rusted Rail, locals celebrated the stability the deal will bring to coal country.

“Everyone’s really excited about this. It’s a great day for everyone around here,” said Landen Lauf, owner of the Rustic Rail.

For Daniel Saxberg, who makes his livelihood in coal, news of a potential Coal Creek shut down two years ago was devastating.

“I found out the same day my kids found out in school. Of course, my kids are upset and crying and asking, ‘Are you going to lose your job, Dad? What are we going to do?’ And I just told them, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’ll figure it out,’” said Saxberg.

Two years later, with the deal done and a shutdown averted, concerns about a potential economic disaster in Underwood have been replaced by a tone of optimism.

“For Underwood, the community, people can sleep with ease now and get a restful night’s sleep. For this community, it means everything,” said Leon Weisenburger, mayor of Underwood.

Two years ago, people were discussing the possibility of lives beyond Underwood. Now, they’re discussing their community’s encouraging economic future.

“We have a brighter outlook for the future on bringing potential businesses to town. And for potential growth for our current businesses at the same time,” said Saxberg.

Another community staple with a bright outlook? The Underwood School, which might have had to close its doors if the plant had shut down.

It’s estimated that 40% of Underwood’s 800 residents are directly employed in coal operations.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.