City of Minot proclaims May 2nd ‘MHS Boys’ Swim/Dive Team Appreciation Day’

MINOT, N.D. - May 2 will be a special day for the Minot High Boys’ Swimming and Diving team.

Mayor Shaun Sipma proclaimed the date as “MHS Boys’ Swim/Dive Team Appreciation Day,” honoring the Magicians’ fifth-straight state championship win.

“I, Shaun Sipma, the mayor of Minot, North Dakota, hereby proclaim May 2nd, 2022 as Minot High School Boys’ Swim/Dive Team Appreciation Day, and encourage all Minot residents to celebrate the Magicians’ 2022 Class A Championship, and recognize all team members and coaches for their season of excellence that shines a spotlight on the successful academic and athletic programs organized and managed by Minot Public Schools,” said Sipma.

After some pictures with Minot city council members, Sipma shared well-wishes to the team’s 13 graduating seniors.

The Magicians’ swim and dive team broke several pool, meet and school records at the state championship meet, winning by a 173-point margin over second-place Fargo Davies.

Minot City Council will continue to honor Minot High’s other state championship-winning teams at upcoming meetings.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.