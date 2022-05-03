City of Minot gets two-year extension for HUD funding

MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot has been granted a two-year extension to use funding from the Housing and Urban Development Disaster resilience program.

Minot received close to $75 million from the program back in 2016, one of 13 grantees.

The original deadline to spend the funds was Sept. 30, 2022, however that was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to 2023.

However, under new legislation approved by Congress, the deadline has been extended again until 2025.

Minot’s HUD projects were already on schedule to be completed by the 2023 deadline; however, the additional time could allow for more opportunities.

“The center for technical education project specifically could benefit from this additional time. This also could open up potential opportunities for more property acquisitions to take place for future flood control projects as part of the city’s partnership with the Souris River Joint Board to utilize funding from the state water commission,” said Emily Berg, interim NDR Program Manager for Minot.

Some projects that have already had NDR funding allocated include acquisitions of properties for flood protection, city hall relocation, and the Blu on Broadway development, among other projects.

