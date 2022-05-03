Advertisement

BSC student starts podcast, hopes to raise awareness and understanding about autism

(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Podcasts are becoming a popular listening option. The audio-based programs help us pass time while driving or doing chores.

You can find a podcast about just about anything; from true crime, to parenting, fishing, cooking, comedy and more.

It’s easier than ever to record your own podcast. All you really need is a cell phone.

All of that is good news, and so is the story behind one Bismarck State College student’ s podcast.

Cain Kaiser’s podcast has become a way to share his life story and offer help and hope to others.

Kaiser’s life is an open book. From childhood memories to dreams for the future, he shares it all every week on his podcast, “Making a Cain-ection.”

“It’s about my life and having autism,” he said.

On this sixth episode of his podcast, Kaiser talks about his favorite year ever: 2008. Kaiser doesn’t use any fancy equipment to record his podcast; all he needs is his cellphone, earbuds and a quiet space.

Each episode is about 15-20 minutes long. Kaiser doesn’t have a script, or even notes. He just talks. With each word he speaks, and each episode he records, Kaiser hopes he might be a voice for others with autism, and that his voice might bring about more understanding.

“I feel like there needs to be like more awareness of having autism,” he said.

While he works to build understanding, he’s also learned to accept himself, autism and all.

“It is what makes me unique and myself,” Kaiser said.

Turns out, who he is is someone pretty special and someone worth talking about.

Kaiser releases a new episode every Tuesday evening.

You can listen to them all at Making a Cainection: Sharing My Story (podpage.com)

