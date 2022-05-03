Bismarck hair salon supports Ukraine with fundraiser

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck hair salon is supporting one of their own by raising money for relief in Ukraine.

Evolve Salon & Spa organized a hair show fundraiser last Friday. Money from ticket sales and free will donations raised close to $1,500 for a Come Back Alive Ukraine fund.

Little Odessa Market and Apricot Lane also contributed to the event.

The salon owner says one of their stylists is Ukrainian with family still in Ukraine, so they wanted to help.

“The whole war is just so sad to us that we just felt like we had to do something to help out, and what little we could do I hope it makes somewhat of an impact, " said Melissa Volk, salon owner.

The salon is keeping a donation container if you are interested in supporting the cause.

