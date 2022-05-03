Bismarck Bobcats season ends

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bobcats’ remarkable run has ended in the NAHL playoffs. St. Cloud defeated the ‘Cats 3-2 in the fifth and deciding game on the home ice of the Norseman.

Bismarck was in last place on January 1st, and it made a big late-season push to pass Minot on the final game of the regular season.

The Bobcats scored two goals in the third period on Monday but top-seeded St. Cloud held on to win by a goal.

