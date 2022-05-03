Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley filed a civil action against Bismarck-based photography studio Glasser Images, owner Jack Glasser and three other defendants Tuesday.

Glasser suddenly closed the studio in October 2021, laying off employees and subcontractors, and posting notice that refunds would not be provided to customers. The Attorney General’s office received more than 500 complaints during a consumer fraud investigation into the company.

Wrigley says the investigation revealed evidence supporting allegations against Glasser. He says, Glasser falsely blamed the closure on the pandemic, and continued to borrow money while enjoying a luxurious lifestyle.

The state is seeking equitable relief. They’re asking for restitution for consumers and subcontractors and civil penalties against Glasser. They hope to prevent Glasser from running a similar business in the future.

