Arrest made in Jamestown following several burglary reports

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A suspect has been arrested in Jamestown following multiple reports of burglary and vehicles that were broken into.

The Jamestown Police Department says they arrested 28-year-old Alexander Emmons, of Jamestown, after two separate reports of residents’ vehicles getting broken into on the night of May 2.

The two reports were part of five separate burglaries and seven vehicles broken into since April 26, all within a five-block radius of 1500 block of 5th Avenue Northwest.

Police located the suspect, who lived in the area, and found several stolen items in his possession after conducting a probation search.

Formal charges have not yet been filed against Emmons.

