April blizzards drastically impacted oil production

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Two weeks of blizzards last month has not been good news for customers of power companies, ranchers in the middle of calving and the oil industry.

North Dakota produces about 1.1 million barrels of oil per day, but widespread power outages throughout northwest North Dakota dropped production to around 300,000 barrels per day. Numbers have improved as power crews continue their work, but some rigs are still waiting.

“We think now we are back up to about 700,000. Down in McKenzie County, 90% of the meters are back on, Mountrail, 80% are back on, but Williams and Divide are at 25%,” Lynn Helms, Department of Mineral Resources Director said at an Industrial Commission meeting Friday.

Helms also added that there were very few oil spills reported due to the blizzard, which is a credit to improvements in technology.

Helms told the Industrial Commission that there were four total spills from both blizzards, with all being contained to the well pad. During the blizzard of 2011, there were 64 spills, with only 38 contained to the well pad.

