Advertisement

Two bodies found in pickup submerged in Cannonball River Sunday

Two bodies found in submerged pickup
Two bodies found in submerged pickup(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOTT, N.D. (KFYR) - An Oklahoma couple visiting family in Mott got swept into the flooded Cannonball River and died Sunday.

The Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick and Joan Blake, both 74, saw the river running over a low crossing and tried to drive through it.

Authorities say the water was three to four feet deep, and their pickup truck lost traction and slipped into the river.

The woman called 9-1-1 at 1:08 p.m., saying the water was up to their doors and they couldn’t get out. First responders arrived but couldn’t find them.

About five hours later, the Dickinson Dive Team found the pickup about a quarter-mile away, submerged in about 15 feet of water, with two bodies inside.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a...
Train derails, ignites near Burlington
Bismarck Standoff
UPDATE: Suspect dead in East Bismarck shots fired incident
Tyler Schaefer
Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man
Police chase
Two injured, one seriously after a multi-county police chase
boating access outlook
North Dakota boating access update

Latest News

Ward County train derailment clean-up
Cleanup crews begin to work on train derailment west of Minot
Local artist brings talents back to alma mater, helps students bring art to life
Slim Chickens opens at Williston Square
39-year-old Wade Bison at his Zoom hearing Monday
Man involved in fatal hit-and-run in Mandan to see four more years in prison, probation in five cases revoked