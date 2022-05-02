Two bodies found in pickup submerged in Cannonball River Sunday

MOTT, N.D. (KFYR) - An Oklahoma couple visiting family in Mott got swept into the flooded Cannonball River and died Sunday.

The Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick and Joan Blake, both 74, saw the river running over a low crossing and tried to drive through it.

Authorities say the water was three to four feet deep, and their pickup truck lost traction and slipped into the river.

The woman called 9-1-1 at 1:08 p.m., saying the water was up to their doors and they couldn’t get out. First responders arrived but couldn’t find them.

About five hours later, the Dickinson Dive Team found the pickup about a quarter-mile away, submerged in about 15 feet of water, with two bodies inside.

