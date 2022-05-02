Slim Chickens opens at Williston Square

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Square is an ambitious development that city officials hope will bring new businesses to town, and this week marked the grand opening for the first business there.

For the first time since 2015, Williston has a brand-new fast-food restaurant. Slim Chickens has opened their doors to a community very interested in another option for food on the go.

The restaurant, which sells chicken products, salads, and more has already been successful since opening on April 25, breaking sales records.

“It’s good for a quick bite,” said Corey Cooks, customer.

Preferred Restaurant Group franchises the brand in North Dakota and Montana. They are no stranger to Williston, as they also operate the local Taco Johns. This building is the first one owned by the group that was built from the ground up.

“We just felt really confident that this was going to be a success, and the Williston community didn’t disappoint us,” said Mike Sartwell, President/CEO of Preferred Restaurant Group.

Opening Slim Chickens in Williston was a big moment for the company. It was also a major step forward for the development of Williston Square.

“We had a vision and a dream for this place, and it is coming true today,” said Howard Klug, Williston Mayor.

Sartwell said Slim Chickens will hold monthly, city-wide fundraisers, donating 50% of every dollar made, similar to how Taco Johns holds fundraisers to support local organizations,

Slim Chickens won’t be the only business at Williston square. Local clothing store Genesis will be opening in a few weeks and Sanford Health will be breaking ground for a new clinic May 12.

