Site of train derailment west of Minot reopens to train traffic, cleanup continues

BURLINGTON, N.D. – The railroad tracks where a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed early Sunday morning reopened to train traffic around 2:30 a.m. CT Monday, according to a spokesperson for BNSF.

The railway said they are still in the process of clearing the site of damaged equipment, and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

Roughly a dozen of the cars caught fire, and the North Dakota National Guard had to use Blackhawk helicopters to airdrop water on the scene, due to its location.

Investigators said no one was hurt, and the railway said cars with hazardous materials did not derail, and were moved away from the scene.

