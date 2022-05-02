Search ongoing for murder suspect, officer who left jail

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — The search continued Monday for a missing Alabama inmate and a corrections officer who disappeared after leaving a county jail.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information.

The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, was scheduled for a trial next month on a capital murder charge.

Deputy Vicky White told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation, but the sheriff said no such evaluation was scheduled.

Vicky White’s mother told WAAY that she is in shock and scared for her daughter.

