SAWYER, N.D. – The Sawyer Bridge will soon be under construction, making way for new flood protection.

The bridge located on Highway 23 will be demolished as soon as excess snow piles melt.

The demo will last until the beginning of June.

The new bridge’s construction is expected to wrap up late fall.

Detours will be marked near the area.

