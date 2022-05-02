Advertisement

Sale of Coal Creek Station, transmission line finalized Monday

Sale of Coal Creek Station
Sale of Coal Creek Station(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: May. 2, 2022
UNDERWOOD, N.D. - Sale of Coal Creek Station and the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission system was completed Monday.

Rainbow Energy Center and Nexus Line bought both from Great River Energy out of Minnesota. The agreement was announced almost a year ago. The plant represents around 650 jobs for the Underwood area.

“Saving jobs and providing certainty to employees at both the plant and the mine has been a top priority for us,” said Stacy Tschider, Rainbow Energy Marketing Corporation President.

The Coal Creek Plant is the largest in North Dakota, producing 1,151 megawatts of power.

