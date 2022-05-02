Advertisement

North Dakota Army National Guard deploys black hawk helicopter to fight train derailment fire

By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota National Guard helped fight a fire Sunday morning after at least 11 train cars from an eastbound BNSF Railway train derailed. Cars carrying paper products and frozen foods caught fire.

Any with hazardous materials were not derailed and have been cut from the train and moved away from the scene.

Burlington Fire Department sent a message to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services asking for help fighting the fires because fire trucks were getting stuck in the mud near the scene. It’s not known when the section of rail track will reopen.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a...
Train derails, ignites near Burlington
The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded.
Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez signs with Denver Broncos
Tyler Schaefer
Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man
Police chase
Two injured, one seriously after a multi-county police chase
boating access outlook
North Dakota boating access update

Latest News

North Dakota National Guard fights fire
National Guard fights fire
High School in Belcourt going virtual Monday
High School in Belcourt going virtual Monday due to heat outage
Rummage sale for Ukraine
Nonprofit hosts rummage sale to benefit Ukraine
Tyler Schaefer
Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man