North Dakota Army National Guard deploys black hawk helicopter to fight train derailment fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota National Guard helped fight a fire Sunday morning after at least 11 train cars from an eastbound BNSF Railway train derailed. Cars carrying paper products and frozen foods caught fire.

Any with hazardous materials were not derailed and have been cut from the train and moved away from the scene.

Burlington Fire Department sent a message to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services asking for help fighting the fires because fire trucks were getting stuck in the mud near the scene. It’s not known when the section of rail track will reopen.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.