Nonprofit hosts rummage sale to benefit Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One North Dakotan organization is selling goods to help raise money for Ukraine because of a personal connection to the country.

Bravo is a new nonprofit hosting the sale. The sale is being hosted out of the old Herberger’s store in the Kirkwood Mall.

It is the organization’s first fundraiser, and the support so far has been “great.”

“It was surprisingly good, I mean you’d never expect something like that, like people would actually come over, bring some stuff,” said founder Viktor Goncharov.

Bravo is planning on holding a bake sale on Mother’s Day to raise more funds in addition to the rummage sale. Donations are also still being accepted.

