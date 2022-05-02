Advertisement

Minotauros Assistant Coach accepts associate head coach job with Metro Jets

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. -- The Metro Jets of the United States Premier Hockey League hired Minot Minotauros assistant coach Jake Howie, the Minotauros said in a statement.

Howie accepted the Associate Head Coach position with his new club.

The USPHL is a Tier III junior hockey league and the Jets are based in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

Howie began his career in Minot as a player in 2013 before playing for Marian University.

The 2021-2022 season was Howie’s first as a coach.

“From the moment I stepped foot in the Magic City as a 19-year-old player and the Tauro faithful have been nothing but first class.  I will always consider Minot one of my homes,” said Howie.

Howie is the second member of the Minotauros coaching staff to depart following the end of the season.

“We are happy for Jake and wish him well in his new position. Jake’s time here as a player was expanded on this past season as a coach and we thank him for all of his work and his commitment to our players and the Minotauros organization,” said Head Coach and General Manager Cody Campbell.

The Tauros are now looking to fill two assistant coaching positions, the team’s statement said.

