Local artist brings talents back to alma mater, helps students bring art to life

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We often think the only place to see art is in a museum or a gallery; someplace where we can look but can’t touch.

But the truth is, art is all around us, even in the hallway at Bismarck High School.

Students have been working for months on a conceptual art piece that on Monday came to life, thanks to some help from local artist Jessica Wachter.

This is familiar territory for Wachter. She’s a 2004 graduate of Bismarck High School.

“It is fun to be back in my old high school,” she said.

Wachter is back sharing her passion for art with the next generation of artists. In the rush between first and second period, students gave out flowers and encouraged their peers to interact with this conceptual art piece, titled “Distinct Complexity.”

“We wanted to bring the art piece to them into the halls, the normal halls that they would walk through. There’s kind of this distinct, new energy, this new color and art piece that they get to interact with,” explained Wachter.

As they interact, the art changes. That is exactly the point.

“Conceptual art can change. It’s not just like a paper on a wall, you can change it and different people can take from it. It represents community, in a sense. It’s movable and it’s changeable,” said Lauren Erberle, a junior at BHS.

These artists hope their creation might also change the way others look at art and at the world.

“I hope they feel more welcome and more at home seeing all the color and being able to walk through an art piece,” said Neysa Fernandez, a BHS freshman.

“Even if one kid walks away thinking of the world different, we’ve done our job,” added Wachter.

A job these aspiring artists are passionate about. This project has inspired them to continue creating art and finding their way through these hallways and through life beyond high school

This is the first collaboration Wachter has done at her alma mater, but she hopes to work with more young artists in the future.

