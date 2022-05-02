High School in Belcourt going virtual Monday due to heat outage

BELCOURT, N.D. – Parents of high school students in Belcourt, take note—class will be virtual tomorrow Monday.

District leadership said the heat in the high school building is not working.

The outage applies only to the high school building, so the rest of the Turtle Mountain Community Schools are functioning as usual.

Parents are reminded that students need to be logged in by 8 a.m.

Teachers, paraprofessionals, and guidance staff will also work remotely, but other departments will be reporting to work.

The superintendent said they will be working to repair the heat Monday.

The district said there are roughly 500 students across grades 9-12.

