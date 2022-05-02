Advertisement

High School in Belcourt going virtual Monday due to heat outage

High School in Belcourt going virtual Monday
High School in Belcourt going virtual Monday(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. – Parents of high school students in Belcourt, take note—class will be virtual tomorrow Monday.

District leadership said the heat in the high school building is not working.

The outage applies only to the high school building, so the rest of the Turtle Mountain Community Schools are functioning as usual.

Parents are reminded that students need to be logged in by 8 a.m.

Teachers, paraprofessionals, and guidance staff will also work remotely, but other departments will be reporting to work.

The superintendent said they will be working to repair the heat Monday.

The district said there are roughly 500 students across grades 9-12.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a...
Train derails, ignites near Burlington
The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded.
Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez signs with Denver Broncos
Tyler Schaefer
Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man
Police chase
Two injured, one seriously after a multi-county police chase
boating access outlook
North Dakota boating access update

Latest News

Rummage sale for Ukraine
Nonprofit hosts rummage sale to benefit Ukraine
Tyler Schaefer
Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man
Sawyer Bridge
Sawyer Bridge will soon begin demo phase
Holocaust exhibition
One family’s story remembered at Holocaust exhibition