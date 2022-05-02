Advertisement

The fifth and deciding game: Bismarck vs. St. Cloud in the NAHL playoffs

By Jeff Roberts
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bobcats’ second-half surge has been well documented... and their huge comeback has led to a playoff series against first-place St. Cloud.

The Bobcats had a chance to end the series in Bismarck on Saturday, but the Norseman won in overtime forcing a fifth-game Monday night in St. Cloud.

“As always, the key is defense and that always starts with the goaltender. Oskar Spinnars Nordin is who we’ve been riding both at the end of the regular season just to make the playoffs and then in this series as well,” said Layne Sedevie, Bobcats’ head coach.

Two of the four games in the playoff series have gone to overtime, with one of them taking until double OT to decide a winner.

“I would say it depends on who wins. Anytime you come out on top of an overtime game, especially in the playoffs, it’s one of the greatest feelings in sports. It’s always nerve-racking, but if the other team wins then it’s very depressing and in a game five situation like we have here tonight it will be both whether or not it goes longer than regulation,” said Sedevie.

See the highlights tonight at 10 p.m. CT on Your News Leader.

