Advertisement

Crocs launch cereal-themed collection

Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs,...
Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Trix.(Foot Locker via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new product for cereal lovers who want breakfast-themed footwear.

Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Trix.

The shoes are a collaboration between Crocs, General Mills, and Foot Locker, called the “Rise n’ Style” collection. They cost between $45-70 per pair.

Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be in stores by July.

Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be...
Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be in stores by July.(Foot Locker via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a...
Train derails, ignites near Burlington
Bismarck Standoff
UPDATE: Suspect dead in East Bismarck shots fired incident
Tyler Schaefer
Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man
Police chase
Two injured, one seriously after a multi-county police chase
boating access outlook
North Dakota boating access update

Latest News

The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 1997, file photo, a police officer sits in her cruiser outside the home...
JonBenet Ramsey’s father wants outside agency to test DNA
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
A manhunt continues as police search for missing officer and inmate.
Manhunt underway for inmate, missing officer