Amber Alert canceled for teen boy in North Carolina

An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Winston Salem Police Department had earlier issued the Amber Alert for the abduction of a 17-year-old boy.

No further details were provided.

