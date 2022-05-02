Advertisement

15 injured in pedal pub crash in Atlanta; driver charged with DUI

Multiple people were injured after a crash involving a pedal pub Saturday in downtown Atlanta.
Multiple people were injured after a crash involving a pedal pub Saturday in downtown Atlanta.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - The driver of a pedal pub that crashed on Saturday night has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, the Atlanta Police Department said Sunday morning.

The pedal pub, which is a mobile bar, tipped over while making a turn at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street NE in downtown Atlanta, authorities said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the pedal pub was apparently going too fast while trying to make the turn.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said 15 people were injured and taken to hospitals. Ten sustained minor injuries, three had serious injuries, and two had critical injuries.

“The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has a mobile ambulance. We call it MAV-1. ... We utilized that to transport 10 and Grady facilitated the transportation of the other five patients,” said Jason McLain, battalion chief for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

No other vehicles were involved.

In addition to the DUI, the driver was also charged with a business permit violation, WGCL reported.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a...
Train derails, ignites near Burlington
Tyler Schaefer
Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man
Police chase
Two injured, one seriously after a multi-county police chase
boating access outlook
North Dakota boating access update
The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded.
Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez signs with Denver Broncos

Latest News

Greyhounds compete in a race at the Iowa Greyhound Park, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dubuque,...
Greyhound racing nearing its end in the US after long slide
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
Ukraine city awaits 1st evacuees from Mariupol steel plant
A pediatrician examines a newborn baby in her clinic in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. In a...
US pediatricians’ group moves to abandon race-based guidance
While waiting outside for her DoorDash order, the customer fell and hit her head. Luckily, her...
'Guardian angel' DoorDash driver saves woman after fall causes brain bleeds