Advertisement

Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack

The woman was believed to be attempting to contact the owner of the dogs about a previous attack.
By Nick Kremer and Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama Department of Public Health employee was killed when a pack of dangerous dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff’s office. She was investigating an earlier dog attack at the time.

Jacqueline Beard, an Alabama Department of Public Health employee, was investigating a dog attack from earlier in the week, but she was then fatally attacked by the same pack of dogs, WAFF reports.

Someone called law enforcement Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle on Crumpton Road outside of Red Bay. When deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they discovered Beard, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, several dogs started attacking residents while they were investigating the suspicious vehicle. One person received minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says that some of the dogs had to be euthanized on the spot. The post also says that investigators believe Beard was attempting to make contact with the owner of the dogs when she was attacked and killed.

Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law. Neighbors said she is a dog advocate and owned about 27 dogs.

Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law. Neighbors said she is a dog advocate and owned about 27 dogs.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Beard worked for the state Department of Public Health for nearly 17 years.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say
Brandon Schweitzer
ND Highway Patrol aircraft used in high speed chase, Bismarck man arrested
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel
The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded.
Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez signs with Denver Broncos
Robert Knutson is opening his photo gallery for a special sale Saturday.
Bismarck photographer selling photos to raise money for Ukraine

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents’ dinner
boating access outlook
North Dakota boating access update
2022 iMagicon
Minot State students teach cyber defense at 2022 iMagicon
School officials in New York are investigating allegations that a white teacher told his class...
Teacher under fire for cotton, handcuffs in class on slavery