One family’s story remembered at Holocaust exhibition

Holocaust exhibition
Holocaust exhibition(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library hosted an exhibition on Americans and the Holocaust throughout April and early May. On Sunday, it featured the story of one family’s past.

Dina Butcher told the story of her family’s experience and how some managed escaped Nazi Germany. She said she wants to make sure no one forgets the events of the Holocaust, where she said, “hatred won out over compassion.”

“My parents were just country people, and living their lives, and their neighbors turned on them because my father was Jewish. That was it,” said Butcher.

The Americans and the Holocaust showcase is a travelling exhibition and will be on display at the library through May 3rd.

