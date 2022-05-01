North Dakota boating access update

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the recent spring blizzards, anglers anxiously await to get their boats in the water. In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson gives a look at boating access statewide.

Heading into last winter most of the state was in a major drought, and not a lot of snowfall over the winter months has led up to boat ramp conditions on the Missouri River system.

“The Missouri River system is looking pretty tough. The upper stretches are worse. Lake Sakakawea will be okay. We’re losing about five of the 35 sites on there. We’ve got about 30 boat ramp projects planned right now. The Missouri River from the Garrison Dam down to the headwaters of Lake Oahe should be fine, but Lake Oahe is really going to be a problem area for us. We’re going to lose probably the majority of those boat ramps down there other than a handful, one or two,” said NDGF fisheries development supervisor Bob Frohlich.

The moisture from the recent spring blizzards and mountain snowpack will help a little bit.

“You know, short term, we might see a slight rise, probably less than a foot on the water levels on Oahe or Sakakawea,” said Frohlich.

Boat ramps on Devils Lake look are in pretty good shape.

“Last year, towards fall, I wouldn’t have said that, but they had some significant snowfall over the winter months. And then again, now this most recent snowstorm, they're going to get some runoff. The lake will definitely come up a couple, 2 to 3 feet, and all the boating access sites up there will be in good shape,” said Frohlich.

And boat ramps on district lakes across the state are bouncing back with the recent moisture.

“The eastern part of the state did get some snow and run off and, so, they did fill up. With this most recent snowstorm things are looking pretty good; I think we’ll be in pretty good shape as far as our district lakes,” said Frohlich.

There are some bigger boat ramp projects planned for this year, too.

“We’ve got a couple of them up by Williston at the Confluence in Sundheim Park. And then we’ve got them scattered around the state on some of our district lakes as well. Some examples would be the Lake Alkaline project down by Napoleon. We’ve got Twin Lakes down by Lamoure and then Lake Williams up here by Pettibone,” said Frohlich.

Frohlich has a good piece of advice for anglers and recreational boaters using boat ramps this year, just have a little patience.

Frohlich said boat ramps on the Red River are in good shape, however spring runoff and rainfall can sometimes affect ramp conditions.

