Minot State students teach cyber defense at 2022 iMagicon

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot State University Cyber Defense school had a booth set up at iMagicon where you could practice hacking into a local device.

Minot State recently received national recognition for their cyber defense program and they’re working to teach the public about how to be more secure online. They are also recruiting for the program.

“It’s a great career path. You have a lot of fun doing it, you’re never bored, you’re always able to find new things, and if you’re interested in not just sitting at an office, doing something everyday monotonous that this is a great career path,” said Amber Schmaltz, MSU student.

It’s just one more thing you can do at iMagicon, open until 11-6 Sunday.

