Advertisement

Minot State students teach cyber defense at 2022 iMagicon

2022 iMagicon
2022 iMagicon(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot State University Cyber Defense school had a booth set up at iMagicon where you could practice hacking into a local device.

Minot State recently received national recognition for their cyber defense program and they’re working to teach the public about how to be more secure online. They are also recruiting for the program.

“It’s a great career path. You have a lot of fun doing it, you’re never bored, you’re always able to find new things, and if you’re interested in not just sitting at an office, doing something everyday monotonous that this is a great career path,” said Amber Schmaltz, MSU student.

It’s just one more thing you can do at iMagicon, open until 11-6 Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say
Brandon Schweitzer
ND Highway Patrol aircraft used in high speed chase, Bismarck man arrested
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel
The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded.
Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez signs with Denver Broncos
Robert Knutson is opening his photo gallery for a special sale Saturday.
Bismarck photographer selling photos to raise money for Ukraine

Latest News

boating access outlook
North Dakota boating access update
Luke Little
Former UMary and Century wide receiver Luke Little invited to Chicago Bears rookie camp
boating access outlook
ND Outdoors: Boating Access Outlook
sports 4/30
6PM Sportscast 4/30/22